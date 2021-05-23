Youssouf Mulumbu (left) had rarely started in recent games

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright says he was not disappointed or surprised by Youssouf Mulumbu going AWOL ahead of their relegation play-off with Dundee.

The former West Bromwich Albion and Celtic midfielder disappeared ahead of the 2-1 first-leg defeat and will not be involved in Monday's return.

His only starts in three months have been in two Scottish Cup ties.

"It doesn't disappoint me because, having worked with him, it didn't surprise me," Wright said.

"He wouldn't have played anyway. The first we knew about it, the kit man flagged up that he had taken all his kit on Sunday.

"Then we get a text message to say that he had to go to France. We said no to that, wanted him in for a meeting, didn't turn up."

The 34-year-old DR Congo had failed to make as big an impression in his second spell at Rugby Park as he had when winning a move to Celtic.

Now he will be missing as Kilmarnock chase a win that is a must if they are retain their place in the Scottish Premiership against the Championship runners-up.

"Something got out in the press, which must have come from his end because it wasn't factually true -there were no conversations," Wright said.

"He might have been on the bench, but I have got other players, a good young player who can come in and replace him if I have to. There were other players who weren't in the squad that I can put in there as well.

"It has certainly not disrupted anything that we had planned to do."