Glasgow City's lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League was reduced to three points after they drew with Hibernian as Celtic beat Rangers.

A late goal gave Celtic a 2-1 away win that lifts them two points above their city rivals into second.

Meanwhile, holders City fought out a tense goalless draw at home to Hibs.

The visitors fall to fifth after Edinburgh rivals Spartans beat Forfar Farmington 3-0, while Motherwell edged bottom side Hearts 1-0.

Celtic's derby win was a body blow for Rangers in what has developed into a three-horse race for the title and two places in next season's revamped Women's Champions League.

City have three games remaining to maintain their lead and claim the trophy for the 14th consecutive season.

Fran Alonso's Celtic side took a 19th-minute lead when defender Kelly Clark headed in from a corner, but Rangers were level seven minutes later when winger Rachel McLauchlan's powerful 18-yard drive deceived goalkeeper Chloe Logan and bounced in off the underside of the crossbar.

An identikit corner eight minutes from time gave Celtic a clean sweep of three league wins over their hosts this season as striker Sarah Ewens headed in from close range.

Three games remain and, with Celtic only seven goals worse off than City, much could still come down to the final day, when the reigning champions host Rangers.

Spartans eased to victory over the side who started one place below them, with forward Becky Galbraith's drive before the break, midfielder Kat Smart's front-post finish and winger Louise Mason's chip seeing off Forfar.

Motherwell move above Forfar into sixth after forward Jade Gallon was brought down just before the break and scored the resulting penalty to beat Hearts in Edinburgh.