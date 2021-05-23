Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Chelsea lucky to escape Champions League failure - Tuchel

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says keeper Edouard Mendy will have a scan that will determine whether he features in next Saturday's Champions League final.

Mendy suffered a rib injury during his side's 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa after colliding with a post trying to keep out Bertrand Traore's opening goal.

He failed to appear for the start of the second half, Kepa Arrizabalaga coming on in his place.

"We have a week to prepare, and we will see if it's possible," said Tuchel.

Chelsea face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final in Porto.

Tuchel will hope Senegal keeper Mendy, who has impressed since arriving from Rennes last September, makes a full recovery in time to feature.

Mendy has kept 16 Premier League clean sheets to help his side secure a top-four finish.

"He fell on the frame of the net. He has big pain in his ribs," added Tuchel on Sunday, when asked about the injury.

"We need to wait until we get home and we will do some images. Tomorrow we will have an update on what's going on.

"If it's possible we need to push and do everything so he is in goal on Saturday."

Only Manchester City's Ederson (19) has kept more clean sheets than Edouard Mendy (16) in the Premier League in 2020-21

'Lucky Spurs finished job for us'

Tuchel said Chelsea were "lucky Tottenham finished the job for us" after losing their first Premier League away game under the German.

Chelsea had started the final day of the Premier League season third in the table, knowing victory at mid-table Villa would guarantee a place in the group stages of the Champions League.

With all games starting at the same time on Sunday, Chelsea were on course to finish fifth at one stage.

However, top-four rivals Leicester went from winning 2-1 to losing 4-2 to Spurs, ensuring Chelsea, who had captain Cesar Azpilicueta sent off, eventually finished fourth, one point ahead of the Foxes.

"We are still a young team and we try to improve them and make them learn from every game," added Tuchel.

"We need to adjust details and we need to be spot on next Saturday if we are to have a positive outcome."