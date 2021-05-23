Last updated on .From the section Football

Rio Ferdinand was capped 81 times for England and won six Premier League titles with Manchester United

A fan has been arrested after Rio Ferdinand said he was racially abused during Manchester United's win at Wolves.

West Midlands Police confirmed a 31-year-old man had been arrested "after a racist gesture was directed" at the former England defender and that they "do not tolerate hate crime".

Ferdinand tweeted about the incident during the second half of the game.

In a statement, Wolves said they were "deeply sorry" about what happened.

Speaking on BT Sport, Ferdinand said: "It's pleasing and refreshing that it's been taken so seriously but I'd love to meet up with the fella and educate him a little bit.

"Punishing people without education isn't the way forward."

Wolves fans were in attendance for the first time this season to say farewell to their manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

"Having the fans here was great, the emotional atmosphere they created was brilliant and we had good banter with them," said Ferdinand.

"It's just one person trying to spoil it for everyone else."

Wolves said the supporter would be banned for life and that they would work with the police to "ensure the strongest action is taken".

Manchester United players Marcus Rashford, Fred and Axel Tuanzebe have all highlighted racist comments they have received on social media during the Premier League season.