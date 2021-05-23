Last updated on .From the section Football

Roy Hodgson has worked as a football manager for 45 years.

Former England manager Roy Hodgson has been added to the panel overseeing the fan-led review into English football.

The 73-year-old joined the panel shortly after his spell as boss of Premier League side Crystal Palace came to an end on Sunday.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said he was delighted Hodgson would "help shape the future of football".

"Fans will be eager to share their views with him as a highly respected figure in the game," Dowden added.

Hodgson, who has not decided whether to retire, has managed 16 clubs and four senior national teams in eight countries across 45 years.

Former Premier League footballer Clarke Carlisle, Football Supporters' Association chief executive Kevin Miles and FA Women's Super League chair Dawn Airey are among the 10-person panel.

Labour has criticised the review, saying the panel - which meets for the first time on Monday - only includes one fan.

"This hasn't got the look or feel of being fan-led," Labour MP Jo Stevens said.

"Of the 10 members of this panel, only one is a fan representative.

"Fans are still waiting for ministers to explain how their views and ideas will be listened to so that we can all be confident that this review really will live up to the government's promise that it will be led by the fans."

The panel, chaired by Tracey Crouch MP, will canvass fans' views on ownership, governance and financial flows within the game.

The full panel is as follows:

Roy Hodgson (departing Crystal Palace manager)

Kevin Miles (chief executive, The Football Supporters' Association)

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale (chief executive, Everton FC)

Clarke Carlisle (former Burnley player and former chair of Professional Footballers' Association)

Dan Jones (partner, Football Finance)

Dawn Airey (chair, FA Women's Super League)

David Mahoney (chief operating officer, England and Wales Cricket Board)

James Tedford (football operations, Chelsea Women)

Godric Smith (director, Cambridge United)

Lord Finkelstein, independent member

The review was brought forward by the government because of controversy over the proposed European Super League.

The panel will also assess whether an independent regulator might have beneficial impact.

Dowden added: "This expert panel brings together a wealth of knowledge and experience from across the football family to shape the future of our national game.

"Their job will be to listen to fans and ensure their views are at the heart of reforms on governance, finance and improving day to day experience of supporters.

"Football is nothing without fans, and today we deliver on our promise to put them in the driving seat."