Christopher McKee was sent off for allegedly using foul and abusive language of a homophobic nature as Brechin City lost their Scottish League 2 play-off final to Kelty Hearts.

The on-loan Rangers striker was shown a straight red card in the 41st minute by referee Craig Napier.

Brechin lost 1-0 on the day and 3-1 on aggregate to drop out of the senior set-up for the first time in 67 years.

Player-manager Michael Paton said the 19-year-old was "left in tears".

Paton said he had been unable to clarify with McKee what had been said but admitted that, if a homophobic slur had been used, it was a case of "zero tolerance".

"The ref's had a wee word with him - I think he's said he's used some language he's not happy with," he told BBC Scotland.

"I don't know what Chris has said because he's in a bit of a state. He's upset himself, he's crying, so I'll have a conversation with him after I go back in."

Northern Irishman McKee, who joined Rangers' youth set up from Linfield in his homeland in 2018, was making his 14th appearance after moving to Glebe Park on loan in March and has now been sent off twice.