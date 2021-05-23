Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope is to have knee surgery three weeks before the start of Euro 2020.

The Clarets confirmed on Sunday that Pope, 29, will have a "minor" operation next week after missing their final three Premier League games.

Pope has been capped seven times by his country and has regularly featured in England squads under Gareth Southgate.

Southgate, whose side open their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia on 13 June, names his squad on Tuesday.