Kenny is still waiting for his first win as Republic boss

Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has included four new faces in his 27-man squad for the upcoming friendly double-header in June.

Andrew Omobamidele, Jamie McGrath, Daniel Mandroiu and Chiedozie Ogbene have all received their first call-ups.

The Republic face Andorra in Barcelona on 3 June before taking on Hungary in Budapest five days later.

Kenny is still waiting for his first win since replacing Mick McCarthy as boss in April 2020.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Mandroiu receives his first call-up having represented the Republic at Under-16 and Under-19 level before playing under Kenny with the Under-21s.

Rotherham United winger Ogbene, St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath and Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele are also included as Kenny looks to pump some new blood into his squad after falling to World Cup 2022 qualifying defeats by Serbia and Luxembourg in March.

Defender Lee O'Connor, who is on loan at Tranmere Rovers from Celtic, returns to the squad for the first time since making his debut against New Zealand in 2019, while goalkeeper Darren Randolph is included after missing the March internationals through injury.

Enda Stevens, Jack Byrne, Alan Browne, Callum O'Dowda, Kevin Long, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady all miss out due to injury.

The Republic will begin their training camp in Girona, Spain on 28 May before travelling to Barcelona for the Andorra game.

Swansea City duo Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning will link up with the squad following the Championship play-off final against Brentford on 29 May.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O'Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Daniel Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), James Collins (Luton Town), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers).