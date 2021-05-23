Last updated on .From the section Football

Kernow's players have now won all three of their 'international' matches

Cornwall's footballers have been described as "absolutely amazing" after thrashing Cascadia 8-1 in their first game in two years.

The Kernow FA side, who are part of the Conifa federation for non-international nations, were 2-0 ahead inside six minutes thanks to goals from Tallan Mitchell and Hayden Turner.

Max Gilbert scored a hat-trick either side of half-time to put Kernow 5-1 up.

Harry Clarke hit the sixth before Dan Jennings' double sealed the win.

"They were absolutely amazing. The lads, from the off, were at it," said Kernow FA's director of football Andrew Bragg.

"When we came up here we said 'let's hit this lot early' and within six minutes we were 2-0 up, so we sort of blew the game out of the water before it had even started," he added to BBC Radio Cornwall.

The game was Kernow's first football since 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic saw their hopes of playing in Conifa's 2020 World Football Cup and this year's European Football Cup were called off.

Cornwall's players have won all three of their 'international' games, beating Conifa rivals Bararwa 5-0 and the Chagos Islands 10-3 in 2019.