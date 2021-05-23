Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ryan Mason's Tottenham future remains unresolved, while Roy Hodgson and Nuno Espirito Santo have left Crystal Palace and Wolves respectively

With the Premier League season done and dusted, the managerial merry-go-round is about to swing into action once again.

Several clubs who spent the 2020-21 campaign in the top flight face the unenviable task of appointing a new boss this summer.

Other managers have yet to agree new deals with their current outfits.

Here is all you need to know about the latest managerial vacancies and potential departures.

Tottenham

Leicester 2-4 Tottenham: Ryan Mason says Spurs showed 'immense quality'

What's the situation?

Jose Mourinho was sacked in the same week as the European Super League announcement. It was a big gamble with Spurs six days away from the League Cup final, which ended in a 1-0 defeat by Premier League champions Manchester City.

Former midfielder Ryan Mason, 29, took temporary charge, guiding the club to seventh in the table and a place in next season's Europa Conference League play-off with four wins from seven matches.

But questions remain as to who takes over on a permanent basis, especially with talisman Harry Kane hinting at a possible move elsewhere.

What they said

Ryan Mason: "I have loved representing this football club. To be given this opportunity at this age has been amazing. Would I have said 'no' to this football club? No. But the football club is the most important thing."

Who is in the running?

Outgoing Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo - more on him later - is the bookmakers' favourite, while Brendon Rodgers of Leicester and Brighton's Graham Potter have also been linked to the job.

Wolves

Nuno Espirito Santo reflects on his relationship with Wolves after his final match

What's the situation?

Wolves announced manager Nuno is to leave by mutual agreement on 21 May.

The 47-year-old Portuguese, who left Porto to take charge in 2017, won the Championship title in his first season before guiding the club to back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League.

While this season's 13th-placed finish may be considered a disappointment by Wolves fans, it is still a league position they have bettered only seven times in 60 years.

What they said?

Nuno Espirito Santo: "There was never one decision we did not make together. There was always dialogue, always respect. [We've had] very special moments that will stay for ever in our memory."

Who is in the running?

Former Benfica manager Bruno Lage is favourite to succeed his compatriot in the Molineux hotseat. Outgoing Roma boss Paulo Fonseca, ex-Shanghai manager Vitor Pereira and former Liverpool and Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez are also rumoured to be in the mix.

Crystal Palace

Roy Hodgson praises players and staff in final post-match interview as Eagles boss

What's the situation?

Roy Hodgson managed Crystal Palace for the 148th and final time at Anfield on Sunday, after announcing his departure from his boyhood club last week.

The 73-year-old has taken charge of more top-flight games for the Eagles than any other manager, having comfortably guided Palace to safety in each of his four seasons at the club.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool was Hodgson's 364th Premier League game as a manager, lifting him above Mourinho into eighth in the all-time list.

What they said?

Roy Hodgson: "This is the right time to step away from the rigours of top-flight Premier League football. I am certainly not leaving Crystal Palace with the idea of putting myself back on the market for another job."

Who's in the running?

Frank Lampard, who was dismissed as Chelsea manager in January, has been heavily linked with the Selhurst Park job. Other potential candidates include former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder and ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.

West Brom

'Sloppy defending' cost us - Allardyce

What's the situation?

Sam Allardyce announced he was leaving the Baggies after failing to guide the club to top-flight safety.

Allardyce suffered his first Premier League relegation when defeat at Arsenal on 9 May confirmed the Baggies' immediate return to the Championship.

The former Bolton, Newcastle, West Ham, Sunderland and England boss succeeded Slaven Bilic on an 18-month contract in December but feels unable to pledge his long-term commitment to Albion.

What they said

Sam Allardyce :"If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season, the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season. Sadly, that is not a commitment I feel able to make at this stage of my career."

Who's in the running?

Wilder, Lampard and Howe are believed to be in contention to succeed the 66-year-old, as is former Albion midfielder and current Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton.

Sheffield United

Paul Heckingbottom says he has no intention of seeking the full-time manager position

What's the situation?

Paul Heckingbottom has been in caretaker charge of the Blades since Chris Wilder was relieved of his duties on 13 May.

United's inevitable relegation from the Premier League was confirmed five games into his tenure, when they lost 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 43-year-old guided the Blades to victory over Burnley in their final game of the campaign, but will he still be in charge next season?

What they said?

Paul Heckingbottom: "I've had no conversation with the club about the job. My position was clear - take the team until the end of the season. I know there have been discussions about potential managers and I just hope there's a decision soon."

Who's in the running?

Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is the frontrunner to take over at Bramall Lane, but German Alexander Blessin - currently in charge of Belgian club KV Oostende - is has also been mentioned as a possible candidate.

Fulham

Newcastle defeat sums up Fulham's season - Parker

What's the situation?

Fulham are set for another summer of uncertainty after suffering Premier League relegation for the second time in three seasons.

The Cottagers improved after a dire start but doubts have persisted over the future of Scott Parker, who himself has been linked with the vacancy at Tottenham.

There have also been reports of friction between Parker and the Fulham hierarchy.

What they said?

Scott Parker: "My aim is and my ambition is to make this football club as strong and as successful as possible. That will always be my ambition. That's never changed."

Leeds

Leeds have enjoyed an outstanding first season back in the Premier League, with Marcelo Bielsa masterminding some magnificent results and performances.

Bielsa's side have amassed the most points by a promoted side since Ipswich Town in 2000-01.

The Argentine has reportedly agreed a new deal with the Yorkshire club, but they have yet to confirm the extension.

What they said?

Marcelo Bielsa: "I'm not considering any alternative option. I do not have alternative options. The evaluation of the continuity of a manager is such a delicate decision that every argument should be considered."