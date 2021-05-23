Inter Milan v Udinese

Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 13Ranocchia
- 95Bastoni
- 2Hakimi
- 8Vecino
- 5Gagliardini
- 12Sensi
- 15Young
- 99Pinamonti
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 7Sánchez
- 9Lukaku
- 14Perisic
- 22Vidal
- 23Barella
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 37Skriniar
- 97Radu
Udinese
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Musso
- 50Nascimiento Franca
- 14Bonifazi
- 3Caetano de Souza Santos
- 16Molina
- 10de Paul
- 11Souza Silva
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 90Zeegelaar
- 37Pereyra
- 7Okaka
Substitutes
- 5Ouwejan
- 6Makengo
- 24Battistella
- 31Gasparini
- 32Llorente
- 45Forestieri
- 64Palumbo
- 65Rigo
- 68Basha
- 96Scuffet
- Referee:
- Manuel Volpi
- Attendance:
- 1,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Nahuel Molina (Udinese).
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Post update
Stefano Okaka (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kevin Bonifazi (Udinese) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).
Post update
Roberto Pereyra (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Samir.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Pereyra (Udinese).
Post update
Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 1, Udinese 0. Ashley Young (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Young.
Post update
Juan Musso (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.