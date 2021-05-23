Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan1UdineseUdinese0

Inter Milan v Udinese

Italian Serie A

Line-ups

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 95Bastoni
  • 2Hakimi
  • 8Vecino
  • 5Gagliardini
  • 12Sensi
  • 15Young
  • 99Pinamonti
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 7Sánchez
  • 9Lukaku
  • 14Perisic
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Barella
  • 24Eriksen
  • 27Padelli
  • 37Skriniar
  • 97Radu

Udinese

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Musso
  • 50Nascimiento Franca
  • 14Bonifazi
  • 3Caetano de Souza Santos
  • 16Molina
  • 10de Paul
  • 11Souza Silva
  • 19Stryger Larsen
  • 90Zeegelaar
  • 37Pereyra
  • 7Okaka

Substitutes

  • 5Ouwejan
  • 6Makengo
  • 24Battistella
  • 31Gasparini
  • 32Llorente
  • 45Forestieri
  • 64Palumbo
  • 65Rigo
  • 68Basha
  • 96Scuffet
Referee:
Manuel Volpi
Attendance:
1,000

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Nahuel Molina (Udinese).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Stefano Okaka (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin Bonifazi (Udinese) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan).

  9. Post update

    Roberto Pereyra (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Samir.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Pereyra (Udinese).

  12. Post update

    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 1, Udinese 0. Ashley Young (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ashley Young.

  17. Post update

    Juan Musso (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan38287385345191
2Atalanta37239590454578
3AC Milan37237772413176
4Napoli37244985404576
5Juventus37229673373675
6Lazio37215116153868
7Roma371871266561061
8Sassuolo371611106256659
9Sampdoria38157165254-252
10Hellas Verona371111154547-244
11Genoa381012164758-1142
12Bologna371011165061-1141
13Fiorentina38913164759-1240
14Udinese381010184154-1340
15Spezia37911175070-2038
16Cagliari38910194359-1637
17Torino37715154968-1936
18Benevento37711193974-3532
19Crotone3865274592-4723
20Parma38311243983-4420
View full Italian Serie A table

