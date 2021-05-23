Last updated on .From the section Football

Jordan Henderson opens up about online abuse

White footballers must speak out against racism to show support for their fellow players, says Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Football clubs and players were recently joined by a number of athletes in a four-day boycott of social media to highlight racist abuse.

Henderson said he feels a responsibility to "stand up and help people" who are abused online.

"I don't think it can always be black players talking about racism," he said.

Henderson has previously called racism "assault with words" and urged social media platforms to take more action against offenders.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, the 30-year-old said: "It needs to be white players as well who show their support, because it's not right.

"Seeing team-mates suffer, not only at Liverpool but with England and players at different clubs, what they're abused with, is tough to take.

"I feel as though if I can make positive change and help them, it's important that I do."

Players across all levels of football have been targeted on social media.

Eight men were arrested and released under investigation after a Tottenham player was racially abused online in August.

Manchester United previously banned six fans for sending abuse, while Chelsea gave a 10-year ban to a supporter who sent anti-Semitic abuse.

Henderson believes racist abuse has become more "apparent" on social media because of a lack of accountability.

"I feel as though people can abuse online when if you were face to face, I'm not sure they would say, or even think about saying, that," he said.

"A lot of the problem is people want to write something online and have no accountability or repercussions from it.

"They just do it for some sort of reaction and at the same time, they don't know the effect it can have on that individual."

Henderson said he had thought about coming off social media but highlighted the positive impact Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has had using his platforms.

Rashford, who plays alongside Henderson for England, has used social media to highlight child food poverty, with his work prompting major change in government policy.

Henderson partnered with anti-bullying charity CyberSmile to share stories of online racist and sexist bullying.

"I feel like you can deal with stuff said about you but when there's family involved and death threats flying about, it gets more difficult," Henderson added.

"I have thought about coming off social media altogether but if I do that, who does that help?

"If I had, the CyberSmile campaign wouldn't have had the impact that it had. For me, that is a much better way to try and get across the point."