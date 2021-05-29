Last updated on .From the section League One

Michael Appleton (right) led Lincoln City to a 3-2 League One play-off semi-final aggregate win over Sunderland to set up Sunday's Wembley appearance

League One play-off final: Blackpool v Lincoln City Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Sunday, 29 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio Lancashire and BBC Radio Lincolnshire, updates on BBC Radio 5 live, and live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton says his side need a good start when they face Blackpool in Sunday's League One play-off final at Wembley.

After beating Sunderland in the semi-final, the Imps will visit Wembley for just the second time in their history.

Appleton's team face a Blackpool side who are aiming to win promotion back to the Championship after six years out.

"It's about playing the game and not the occasion. There's a lot of truth in that," he told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"We need to make sure we turn up and start well. We need to play better than we did in the first half [against Sunderland] on Saturday.

"It's very difficult because of the size of the game but it's about getting the players to focus on the 95, 98 minutes, whatever it is, rather than what's going on around them."

Having finished fifth in League One this season, Appleton's side won the first leg of the semi-final against Sunderland 2-0 and lost the return leg at the Stadium of Light 2-1 but squeezed through on aggregate.

Victory on Sunday would mean they would play second-tier football next season for the first time since 1961.

'There's nothing wrong with doubt'

Blackpool had a stellar season despite a poor start to the campaign which saw them defeated six times in their opening nine games.

They went on to finish third in the table and dispatched Oxford in the play-off semi-finals with a comfortable 6-3 win on aggregate.

"Whenever there's a final, you can't wait for that game to get going so the sooner it comes along the better for us. It's something we're looking forward to," boss Neil Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"I'd be lying if I said there weren't doubts. I always question myself, I question the team, the decisions, the formation so there's nothing wrong with doubts and uncertainty.

"That's what helps you to prepare properly, helps you keep your senses heightened so you're on the front foot with what you're doing every day.

"During that period sometimes I have to look beyond the result which can be very difficult in a results-driven business."

Team news

Blackpool could be without Arsenal loanee Dan Ballard due to a groin problem that forced him off in their semi-final second leg against Oxford.

The Northern Ireland international sat out training earlier this week with Marvin Ekpiteta or Jordan Thorniley possibly filling in.

Lincoln will check on the fitness of Joe Walsh, TJ Eyoma and Lewis Montsma in a number of injury issues for Appleton's side.

Defender Adam Jackson and midfielder James Jones have also both been ruled out of the final due to injury.

Match facts