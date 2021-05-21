Matt Grimes, scorer of Swansea's goal, celebrates with Andre Ayew (right) after a 1-1 draw with Barnsley sealed a trip at Wembley

Andre Ayew says Swansea City are determined to seize their Premier League chance in next Saturday's Championship play-off final against Brentford.

Steve Cooper's side were beaten by the Bees at the semi-final stage last season.

Swansea will return to the top flight after three years away if they can avenge that defeat at Wembley.

"We are very happy to be able to have a shot," said Swansea forward Ayew, 31.

"We are very glad for the club, for the fans, the whole squad and technical team.

"The city's happy, the city deserves to be in the Premier League and we are going to do everything [we can] to get the club back there. We need to be strong."

Ayew's lucrative Swansea contract - a relic of the club's spell in the top division - expires after the play-off final.

The Ghana captain has been a talismanic figure during Cooper's two-year Swansea reign, scoring 35 goals across the last two campaigns.

It could well be that he stays at Swansea should they beat Brentford, but defeat next weekend would make a new deal unlikely given Ayew's salary.

"I am more than happy here, with the squad, the manager, the fans," he added.

"We are going to try to get that promotion and whatever has to be done, has to be done.

"But I assure the fans that whatever happens, my priority will be to listen to what Swansea needs to tell me."

Another senior Swansea player who is out of contract this summer is Wayne Routledge, who started Saturday's semi-final second leg against Barnsley but was carried off with a knee injury.

The 36-year-old seems certain to miss the final, meaning he may have played his last Swansea game after more than 300 appearances across 10 years at the club.

"It looks like he is going to be injured for next week but the guy just deserves so much respect and credit and love," said Swansea head coach Cooper.

"I have been lucky to have him and I have just said in front of the group that I will forever be indebted to him, because the support he has given me over the last two years has been incredible.

"He has had a great career. He sees the game well. He wants to help. Ten years at the club - I think everybody thinks the world of him."

Routledge admitted in the build-up to the Barnsley second leg that he was not sure if the game would be his last at the Liberty Stadium.

When asked directly whether Routledge's time at Swansea may be over, Cooper added: "I don't want to say that. I just want to show him respect.

"He is 36 years of age, started the game, was doing the job we wanted. It's a moment not to be negative and call the end, it's a moment to go 'thanks Wayne for what you have given the club and what you continue to give'."

Swansea have been allocated 3,951 tickets for the play-off final, which will be allocated via a ballot of eligible season-ticket holders.