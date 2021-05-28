Thomas Frank (left) is looking to lead Brentford into the Premier League for the first time, while Swansea boss Steve Cooper is hoping to end their three-year absence from the top flight

Championship play-off final: Brentford v Swansea City Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, 29 May Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Wales, updates on BBC Radio 5 live, and live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says his side are "calm and focused" before the Championship play-off final against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Bees return to Wembley Stadium nine months after losing to Fulham in last season's delayed play-off final.

The west London club are aiming to end a 74-year absence from the top flight, while the Swans last played in the Premier League in 2017-18.

Promotion could be worth about £160m to the winner.

Brentford, who finished third in the table for the second consecutive season, and Swansea, who were fourth, drew 1-1 during both meetings in the regular campaign.

Having overcome Bournemouth 3-2 on aggregate to book a repeat trip to the national stadium, Frank hopes the Bees will be able to draw on their 2-1 defeat by Fulham after extra time last August.

"I think it is a plus - how big a plus you don't really know," the 47-year-old Dane said.

"That experience from being there last year will help in a way, but it is not like we are suddenly 20% better.

"It might help in the decisive moments."

A crowd of 12,000 will be in attendance, with 5,000 supporters from each club, following an easing of lockdown restrictions in England.

"It will be a tight game which will go down to the finest of margins," Frank added.

"It is very important we do everything we can to be brave and make sure that when we look back we do not regret anything."

It would mean everything - Cooper

Swansea reached the final with a 2-1 aggregate win over Barnsley in the semi-finals.

The Swans first earned promotion to the Premier League with an exhilarating 4-2 victory against Reading in the 2011 Championship play-off final.

They were relegated from the top flight three years ago and, having lost to Brentford in last season's play-off semi-finals, Swansea are hoping to avenge that defeat.

"It would mean everything," said head coach Steve Cooper, who has been in charge since 2019.

"The club has been there before, long before I was here, and that journey was a special one.

"Then it was taken away through relegation, the club has had to re-establish itself with a different identity and rebuild.

"We've got to this last game of the season and given ourselves a 50-50 chance of winning. It's something we've got to really go for.

"It would mean everything to the city and everything to the club, and everyone's aware of that.

"It's a massive motivation for us to get the job done."

Team news

Brentford will check on midfielder Christian Norgaard, who dropped out of the second leg of their semi-final win over Bournemouth because of an injury in the warm-up.

Left-back Rico Henry (hamstring) and midfielder Josh Dasilva, two of nine survivors from the XI which started against Fulham last year, are both out.

Swansea will be without forward Wayne Routledge, who sustained a knee injury during the second leg of their semi-final win over Barnsley.

As the 36-year-old may not be fit to play again until December and his contract expires when Swansea's season is over, Routledge may have played his last game for the club.

Match facts