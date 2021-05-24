Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Scott Wharton has made 14 appearances in total for hometown club Blackburn

Defender Scott Wharton has signed a new three-year deal with Blackburn Rovers, with the option of a further year.

Wharton, 23, made eight appearances for Rovers this past season before an Achilles injury against Brentford ended his campaign prematurely.

The Blackburn-born defender has also spent time at Cambridge United, Lincoln City, Bury and Northampton Town to gain first-team experience.

"I'm really happy and delighted," Wharton told the club website.

"I know I'm injured now, but I'm looking to get back fit as soon as possible and hit the ground running next season.

"The injury probably came at the wrong time for me, as I was just getting myself into the team and going on a good unbeaten run when I was playing."