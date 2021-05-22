Spanish La Liga
Real ValladolidReal Valladolid1Atl MadridAtlético Madrid1

Real Valladolid v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Real Valladolid

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Masip
  • 18Janko
  • 4Olivas Alba
  • 15El Yamiq
  • 25Olaza
  • 10Plano
  • 17MesaSubstituted forHerrero Javaloyasat 62'minutes
  • 20San Emeterio Díaz
  • 19Villa SuárezSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 62'minutes
  • 9Weissman
  • 16de Sousa MendonçaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forGuardiola Navarroat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pérez
  • 5Sánchez de Felipe
  • 7Guardiola Navarro
  • 8Pérez
  • 11Hervías
  • 21Herrero Javaloyas
  • 22Martínez García
  • 23Rubio
  • 24Fernández
  • 26Pérez
  • 40Neves Filipe

Atl Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Oblak
  • 23Trippier
  • 18Felipe
  • 2Giménez
  • 22HermosoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 63'minutes
  • 14Llorente
  • 6Koke
  • 8SaúlSubstituted forSequeiraat 63'minutes
  • 10Correa
  • 9Suárez
  • 21Carrasco

Substitutes

  • 1Grbic
  • 4Kondogbia
  • 5Torreira
  • 7Sequeira
  • 12Lodi dos Santos
  • 16Herrera
  • 19Dembele
  • 20Machín Pérez
  • 24Vrsaljko
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamReal ValladolidAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by João Félix (Atletico Madrid).

  2. Post update

    Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jota (Real Valladolid).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Mario Hermoso.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Atletico Madrid. João Félix replaces Saúl Ñíguez.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Sergi Guardiola replaces Marcos de Sousa.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Jota replaces Toni Villa.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Valladolid. Míchel replaces Roque Mesa.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Olaza (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fede San Emeterio.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Atletico Madrid. Yannick Carrasco tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Real Valladolid 1, Atletico Madrid 1. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.

  15. Booking

    Marcos de Sousa (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Felipe (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid).

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Lucas Olaza (Real Valladolid).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38259466254184
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124850-258
8Celta Vigo381511125555056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38517163456-2232
20Eibar38613192951-2231
View full Spanish La Liga table

