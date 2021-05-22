Real Valladolid v Atlético Madrid

Foul by João Félix (Atletico Madrid).
Line-ups
Real Valladolid
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Masip
- 18Janko
- 4Olivas Alba
- 15El Yamiq
- 25Olaza
- 10Plano
- 17MesaSubstituted forHerrero Javaloyasat 62'minutes
- 20San Emeterio Díaz
- 19Villa SuárezSubstituted forNeves Filipeat 62'minutes
- 9Weissman
- 16de Sousa MendonçaBooked at 55minsSubstituted forGuardiola Navarroat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Pérez
- 5Sánchez de Felipe
- 7Guardiola Navarro
- 8Pérez
- 11Hervías
- 21Herrero Javaloyas
- 22Martínez García
- 23Rubio
- 24Fernández
- 26Pérez
- 40Neves Filipe
Atl Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Oblak
- 23Trippier
- 18Felipe
- 2Giménez
- 22HermosoSubstituted forLodi dos Santosat 63'minutes
- 14Llorente
- 6Koke
- 8SaúlSubstituted forSequeiraat 63'minutes
- 10Correa
- 9Suárez
- 21Carrasco
Substitutes
- 1Grbic
- 4Kondogbia
- 5Torreira
- 7Sequeira
- 12Lodi dos Santos
- 16Herrera
- 19Dembele
- 20Machín Pérez
- 24Vrsaljko
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jota (Real Valladolid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. Renan Lodi replaces Mario Hermoso.
Substitution
Substitution, Atletico Madrid. João Félix replaces Saúl Ñíguez.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Sergi Guardiola replaces Marcos de Sousa.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Jota replaces Toni Villa.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Valladolid. Míchel replaces Roque Mesa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucas Olaza (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fede San Emeterio.
Post update
Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atletico Madrid).
Post update
Jawad El Yamiq (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Atletico Madrid. Yannick Carrasco tries a through ball, but Luis Suárez is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Real Valladolid 1, Atletico Madrid 1. Ángel Correa (Atletico Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco.
Booking
Marcos de Sousa (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Felipe (Atletico Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mario Hermoso (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Yannick Carrasco with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Lucas Olaza (Real Valladolid).
Post update
Attempt missed. José Giménez (Atletico Madrid) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.