Real Madrid v Villarreal

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yeremi Pino.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 19Odriozola
- 3Militão
- 5Varane
- 35Gutiérrez
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 10Modric
- 11AsensioSubstituted forIscoat 56'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 31Blanco
Villarreal
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rulli
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 24Pedraza
- 30Pino
- 25Capoue
- 5Parejo
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 7Moreno
- 9Bacca
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 6Funes Mori
- 12Rabaseda Antolín
- 15Estupiñán
- 17Alcácer
- 18Moreno
- 19Coquelin
- 20Peña
- 21Costa
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Manu Trigueros (Villarreal).
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Real Madrid 0-1 Villarreal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Rodrygo replaces Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Marco Asensio.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Post update
Attempt missed. Eder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Odriozola with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Post update
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Post update
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Second Half
Second Half begins Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Villarreal 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Casemiro (Real Madrid) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Albiol.
Post update
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Federico Valverde.