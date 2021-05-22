Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna0Real SociedadReal Sociedad0

Osasuna v Real Sociedad

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-5-1

  • 25Pérez
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 4GarcíaSubstituted forRamalhoat 54'minutes
  • 5García
  • 39Sánchez
  • 10Torres
  • 6Sanjurjo
  • 24TorróSubstituted forMoncayolaat 45'minutes
  • 21Pérez
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 19Gallego PuigsechBooked at 19mins

Substitutes

  • 1Herrera
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 7Rodríguez Menéndez
  • 8Brasanac
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 15Ramalho
  • 17Budimir
  • 26Álvarez
  • 27Moncayola
  • 28Martínez

Real Sociedad

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Remiro
  • 18Gorosabel
  • 6Elustondo
  • 24Le Normand
  • 20Monreal
  • 36Zubimendi
  • 16Guevara
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 21Silva
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 19Isak

Substitutes

  • 2Zaldua
  • 9Fernández
  • 11Januzaj
  • 13Moyá
  • 14Guridi
  • 15Sagnan
  • 17Merquelanz
  • 22Barrenetxea
  • 25Bautista
  • 26Pacheco Dozagarat
  • 28López
Referee:
Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jon Moncayola with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Osasuna. Nacho Vidal tries a through ball, but Oier Sanjurjo is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Aritz Elustondo.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Real Sociedad. Martín Zubimendi tries a through ball, but Mikel Oyarzabal is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Iñigo Pérez (Osasuna).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ander Guevara.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Osasuna. Kike Barja tries a through ball, but Manu Sánchez is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Jonás Ramalho replaces Unai García because of an injury.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andoni Gorosabel with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.

  14. Second Half

    Second Half begins Osasuna 0, Real Sociedad 0.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola replaces Lucas Torró.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Osasuna 0, Real Sociedad 0.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad).

  18. Post update

    Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38259466254184
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124850-258
8Celta Vigo381511125555056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38517163456-2232
20Eibar38613192951-2231
View full Spanish La Liga table

