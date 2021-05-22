Osasuna v Real Sociedad

Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 4-5-1
- 25Pérez
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 4GarcíaSubstituted forRamalhoat 54'minutes
- 5García
- 39Sánchez
- 10Torres
- 6Sanjurjo
- 24TorróSubstituted forMoncayolaat 45'minutes
- 21Pérez
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 19Gallego PuigsechBooked at 19mins
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 3Álvaro Armado
- 7Rodríguez Menéndez
- 8Brasanac
- 12Roncaglia
- 15Ramalho
- 17Budimir
- 26Álvarez
- 27Moncayola
- 28Martínez
Real Sociedad
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Remiro
- 18Gorosabel
- 6Elustondo
- 24Le Normand
- 20Monreal
- 36Zubimendi
- 16Guevara
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 21Silva
- 10Oyarzabal
- 19Isak
Substitutes
- 2Zaldua
- 9Fernández
- 11Januzaj
- 13Moyá
- 14Guridi
- 15Sagnan
- 17Merquelanz
- 22Barrenetxea
- 25Bautista
- 26Pacheco Dozagarat
- 28López
- Referee:
- Jorge Figueroa Vázquez
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Oier Sanjurjo (Osasuna) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jon Moncayola with a cross.
Offside, Osasuna. Nacho Vidal tries a through ball, but Oier Sanjurjo is caught offside.
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Aritz Elustondo.
Offside, Real Sociedad. Martín Zubimendi tries a through ball, but Mikel Oyarzabal is caught offside.
Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iñigo Pérez (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ander Guevara.
Offside, Osasuna. Kike Barja tries a through ball, but Manu Sánchez is caught offside.
Substitution, Osasuna. Jonás Ramalho replaces Unai García because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andoni Gorosabel with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Silva.
Attempt missed. Roberto Torres (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Iñigo Pérez.
Second Half begins Osasuna 0, Real Sociedad 0.
Substitution, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola replaces Lucas Torró.
First Half ends, Osasuna 0, Real Sociedad 0.
Foul by Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad).
Post update
Roberto Torres (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
David Silva (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
