Huesca v Valencia

VAR Checking: Huesca Penalty.
Line-ups
Huesca
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fernández
- 25Vavro
- 14Pulido
- 18SiovasBooked at 55mins
- 3Maffeo
- 7FerreiroBooked at 34mins
- 20Seoane
- 17Rico
- 10Gómez
- 9Mir
- 6Ramírez
Substitutes
- 2Doumbia
- 5Mosquera
- 12Okazaki
- 13Fernández
- 19López
- 21Real
- 22G Silva
- 24García
Valencia
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Cillessen
- 2Correia
- 5Gabriel
- 15GuillamónBooked at 20mins
- 12Diakhaby
- 3Latorre
- 20Lee
- 8Soler
- 19Racic
- 7Gonçalo Guedes
- 22Gómez
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 4Mangala
- 6Reis Ferreira
- 9Gameiro
- 10Oliva
- 14Gayà
- 16Blanco
- 17Cheryshev
- 18Wass
- 21Vallejo Galván
- 24Piccini
- 30Musah
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jaime Seoane (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Gabriel Paulista.
Post update
Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Toni Lato.
Post update
Foul by Uros Racic (Valencia).
Post update
Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lee Kang-In (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Sandro Ramírez.
Post update
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.
Post update
Foul by Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia).
Post update
Álvaro Fernández (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
