Spanish La Liga
HuescaHuesca0ValenciaValencia0

Huesca v Valencia

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Huesca

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fernández
  • 25Vavro
  • 14Pulido
  • 18SiovasBooked at 55mins
  • 3Maffeo
  • 7FerreiroBooked at 34mins
  • 20Seoane
  • 17Rico
  • 10Gómez
  • 9Mir
  • 6Ramírez

Substitutes

  • 2Doumbia
  • 5Mosquera
  • 12Okazaki
  • 13Fernández
  • 19López
  • 21Real
  • 22G Silva
  • 24García

Valencia

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Cillessen
  • 2Correia
  • 5Gabriel
  • 15GuillamónBooked at 20mins
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 3Latorre
  • 20Lee
  • 8Soler
  • 19Racic
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 22Gómez

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 4Mangala
  • 6Reis Ferreira
  • 9Gameiro
  • 10Oliva
  • 14Gayà
  • 16Blanco
  • 17Cheryshev
  • 18Wass
  • 21Vallejo Galván
  • 24Piccini
  • 30Musah
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamHuescaAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    VAR Checking: Huesca Penalty.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jaime Seoane (Huesca) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Ferreiro with a headed pass.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Gabriel Paulista.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Huesca. Conceded by Toni Lato.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Uros Racic (Valencia).

  9. Post update

    Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Huesca) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lee Kang-In (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Paulista (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Sandro Ramírez.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Dimitrios Siovas.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Carlos Soler (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonçalo Guedes.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia).

  18. Post update

    Álvaro Fernández (Huesca) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Booking

    Dimitrios Siovas (Huesca) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Maximiliano Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories