Spanish La Liga
ElcheElche1Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0

Elche v Athletic Bilbao

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Elche

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Gazzaniga
  • 17Ferrández Pomares
  • 19Barragán
  • 5VerdúSubstituted forSánchez Guillénat 65'minutes
  • 12Calvo Sanromán
  • 16Chaves de la Torre
  • 14Gutiérrez Parejo
  • 6MfuluBooked at 33mins
  • 20PiattiBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMarconeat 65'minutes
  • 10Milla
  • 9Boyé

Substitutes

  • 4Marcone
  • 7Martinez Modesto
  • 8Rodríguez
  • 11Morente Oliva
  • 13Badia
  • 15Sánchez Benítez
  • 18Palacios Zapata
  • 21Carrillo
  • 22Rigoni
  • 23Garrido Cifuentes
  • 24Sánchez Guillén
  • 25Mojica

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ezkieta
  • 15Lekue
  • 3Núñez
  • 5Álvarez
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 12Berenguer Remiro
  • 8López
  • 6VesgaSubstituted forVencedorat 57'minutes
  • 7Gómez
  • 16SancetSubstituted forWilliamsat 57'minutes
  • 20Villalibre

Substitutes

  • 1Simón
  • 2Morcillo
  • 4Martínez
  • 9Williams
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 18De Marcos
  • 25Herrerín
  • 26Vicente
  • 27Vencedor
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
3,518

Match Stats

Home TeamElcheAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Verdú with a headed pass following a corner.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Iñaki Williams.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Elche. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Athletic Club. Ibai Gómez tries a through ball, but Yeray Álvarez is caught offside.

  5. Booking

    Pablo Piatti (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Piatti (Elche).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Iñaki Williams replaces Oihan Sancet.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Vencedor replaces Mikel Vesga.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Elche. Fidel tries a through ball, but Lucas Boyé is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pere Milla (Elche) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raúl Guti with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).

  13. Post update

    Pablo Piatti (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pablo Piatti (Elche) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josan with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).

  16. Post update

    Dani Calvo (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Second Half

    Second Half begins Elche 1, Athletic Club 0.

  18. Half Time

    First Half ends, Elche 1, Athletic Club 0.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ibai Gómez (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.

  20. Post update

    Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38259466254184
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124850-258
8Celta Vigo381511125555056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38517163456-2232
20Eibar38613192951-2231
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories