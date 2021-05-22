Elche v Athletic Bilbao

Attempt missed. Lucas Boyé (Elche) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gonzalo Verdú with a headed pass following a corner.
Line-ups
Elche
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Gazzaniga
- 17Ferrández Pomares
- 19Barragán
- 5VerdúSubstituted forSánchez Guillénat 65'minutes
- 12Calvo Sanromán
- 16Chaves de la Torre
- 14Gutiérrez Parejo
- 6MfuluBooked at 33mins
- 20PiattiBooked at 58minsSubstituted forMarconeat 65'minutes
- 10Milla
- 9Boyé
Substitutes
- 4Marcone
- 7Martinez Modesto
- 8Rodríguez
- 11Morente Oliva
- 13Badia
- 15Sánchez Benítez
- 18Palacios Zapata
- 21Carrillo
- 22Rigoni
- 23Garrido Cifuentes
- 24Sánchez Guillén
- 25Mojica
Ath Bilbao
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ezkieta
- 15Lekue
- 3Núñez
- 5Álvarez
- 24Balenziaga
- 12Berenguer Remiro
- 8López
- 6VesgaSubstituted forVencedorat 57'minutes
- 7Gómez
- 16SancetSubstituted forWilliamsat 57'minutes
- 20Villalibre
Substitutes
- 1Simón
- 2Morcillo
- 4Martínez
- 9Williams
- 14García Carrillo
- 18De Marcos
- 25Herrerín
- 26Vicente
- 27Vencedor
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
- Attendance:
- 3,518
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Iñaki Williams.
Corner, Elche. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.
Offside, Athletic Club. Ibai Gómez tries a through ball, but Yeray Álvarez is caught offside.
Booking
Pablo Piatti (Elche) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Piatti (Elche).
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Iñaki Williams replaces Oihan Sancet.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Unai Vencedor replaces Mikel Vesga.
Offside, Elche. Fidel tries a through ball, but Lucas Boyé is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Pere Milla (Elche) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Raúl Guti with a cross.
Foul by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club).
Pablo Piatti (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pablo Piatti (Elche) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josan with a headed pass.
Foul by Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club).
Dani Calvo (Elche) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Elche 1, Athletic Club 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Elche 1, Athletic Club 0.
Attempt missed. Ibai Gómez (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.