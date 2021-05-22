Spanish La Liga
EibarEibar0BarcelonaBarcelona0

Eibar v Barcelona

Eibar v Barcelona

Line-ups

Eibar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rodríguez
  • 20Correa Silva
  • 4Rodrigues de Oliveira
  • 23Arbilla
  • 11Soares Alves
  • 25GilSubstituted forLeónat 45'minutes
  • 33Atienza
  • 8DiopSubstituted forÁlvarezat 62'minutes
  • 14Inui
  • 17Kike
  • 9Enrich

Substitutes

  • 2Burgos
  • 3Bigas
  • 6Álvarez
  • 7González Casín
  • 12Muto
  • 15Valdés Díaz
  • 18García del Pozo
  • 19García
  • 21León
  • 22Pozo
  • 24Rodrigues
  • 30Magunagoitia

Barcelona

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 4Araujo
  • 21de Jong
  • 28MinguezaSubstituted forUmtitiat 45'minutes
  • 2Dest
  • 5Busquets
  • 27Kourouma KouroumaSubstituted forPuigat 55'minutes
  • 24FirpoBooked at 23minsSubstituted forAlbaat 45'minutes
  • 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
  • 11Dembélé
  • 7Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 8Pjanic
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 12Puig
  • 18Alba
  • 19Fernandes Siqueira
  • 23Umtiti
  • 26Peña
  • 29De la Fuente
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Santiago Jaime Latre

Match Stats

Home TeamEibarAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home13
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedro León (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Kike García (Eibar).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Álvarez replaces Pape Diop.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riqui Puig.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).

  11. Post update

    Rober Correa (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yoel Rodríguez.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Ilaix Moriba because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).

  16. Post update

    Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Miguel Ángel Atienza (Eibar).

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Eibar 0, Barcelona 0.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti replaces Óscar Mingueza.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Junior Firpo.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38259466254184
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124850-258
8Celta Vigo381511125555056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38517163456-2232
20Eibar38613192951-2231
View full Spanish La Liga table

