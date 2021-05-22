Eibar v Barcelona

Attempt missed. Pedro León (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Line-ups
Eibar
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Rodríguez
- 20Correa Silva
- 4Rodrigues de Oliveira
- 23Arbilla
- 11Soares Alves
- 25GilSubstituted forLeónat 45'minutes
- 33Atienza
- 8DiopSubstituted forÁlvarezat 62'minutes
- 14Inui
- 17Kike
- 9Enrich
Substitutes
- 2Burgos
- 3Bigas
- 6Álvarez
- 7González Casín
- 12Muto
- 15Valdés Díaz
- 18García del Pozo
- 19García
- 21León
- 22Pozo
- 24Rodrigues
- 30Magunagoitia
Barcelona
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Murara Neto
- 4Araujo
- 21de Jong
- 28MinguezaSubstituted forUmtitiat 45'minutes
- 2Dest
- 5Busquets
- 27Kourouma KouroumaSubstituted forPuigat 55'minutes
- 24FirpoBooked at 23minsSubstituted forAlbaat 45'minutes
- 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forBraithwaiteat 45'minutes
- 11Dembélé
- 7Griezmann
Substitutes
- 3Piqué
- 8Pjanic
- 9Braithwaite
- 12Puig
- 18Alba
- 19Fernandes Siqueira
- 23Umtiti
- 26Peña
- 29De la Fuente
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Hand ball by Kike García (Eibar).
Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Álvarez replaces Pape Diop.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro León with a cross.
Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Sergiño Dest.
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riqui Puig.
Foul by Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona).
Rober Correa (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Yoel Rodríguez.
Substitution, Barcelona. Riqui Puig replaces Ilaix Moriba because of an injury.
Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).
Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Miguel Ángel Atienza (Eibar).
Second Half begins Eibar 0, Barcelona 0.
Substitution, Barcelona. Samuel Umtiti replaces Óscar Mingueza.
Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Junior Firpo.