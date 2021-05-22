VfB Stuttgart v Arminia Bielefeld

Match ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 2.
Line-ups
Stuttgart
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Kobel
- 15Stenzel
- 2Anton
- 4KempfSubstituted forKaminskiat 79'minutes
- 30MassimoSubstituted forChurlinovat 73'minutes
- 21KlementSubstituted forAhamadaat 59'minutesBooked at 65mins
- 16Karazor
- 24Sosa
- 20FörsterSubstituted forDidaviat 59'minutes
- 8CastroSubstituted forAl Ghaddiouiat 79'minutes
- 9Kalajdzic
Substitutes
- 6Mola
- 10Didavi
- 11Thommy
- 18Al Ghaddioui
- 19Churlinov
- 32Ahamada
- 33Bredlow
- 35Kaminski
- 44Sankoh
Arminia Bielefeld
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Ortega Moreno
- 27Brunner
- 2Pieper
- 4Nilsson
- 5LaursenSubstituted forde Medinaat 56'minutes
- 19Prietl
- 8DoanSubstituted forGebauerat 88'minutes
- 11OkugawaSubstituted forKunzeat 88'minutes
- 31Maier
- 21VoglsammerSubstituted forSchipplockat 80'minutes
- 9KlosSubstituted forvan der Hoornat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 6van der Hoorn
- 7Gebauer
- 15de Medina
- 16Kunze
- 17Soukou
- 28Vlap
- 30Hartel
- 34Linnér
- 36Schipplock
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, VfB Stuttgart 0, DSC Arminia Bielefeld 2.
Post update
Foul by Sasa Kalajdzic (VfB Stuttgart).
Post update
Stefan Ortega Moreno (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sven Schipplock (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Pascal Stenzel (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sven Schipplock (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Foul by Naouirou Ahamada (VfB Stuttgart).
Post update
Sven Schipplock (DSC Arminia Bielefeld) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Atakan Karazor (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Gebauer (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Substitution
Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Christian Gebauer replaces Ritsu Doan.
Substitution
Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Fabian Kunze replaces Masaya Okugawa.
Substitution
Substitution, DSC Arminia Bielefeld. Mike van der Hoorn replaces Fabian Klos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Hamadi Al Ghaddioui (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcin Kaminski with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Didavi (VfB Stuttgart) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Borna Sosa with a cross.
Post update
Hamadi Al Ghaddioui (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Prietl (DSC Arminia Bielefeld).
Post update
Waldemar Anton (VfB Stuttgart) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
