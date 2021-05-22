German Bundesliga
FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt3FreiburgSC Freiburg1

Eintracht Frankfurt v SC Freiburg

Line-ups

Frankfurt

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 40Bördner
  • 3Ilsanker
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 2Ndicka
  • 22ChandlerSubstituted forTouréat 81'minutes
  • 20Hasebe
  • 7HrusticBooked at 36minsSubstituted forSilva Meloat 75'minutes
  • 10KosticSubstituted forDurmat 90+2'minutes
  • 15KamadaSubstituted forAcheat 81'minutes
  • 11ZuberSubstituted forBarkokat 45'minutes
  • 33André Silva

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 9Jovic
  • 18Touré
  • 21Ache
  • 23Schubert
  • 25Durm
  • 27Barkok
  • 30Willems
  • 35Silva Melo

Freiburg

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Flekken
  • 17KüblerSubstituted forHölerat 35'minutes
  • 3Lienhart
  • 5Gulde
  • 30Günter
  • 7Schmid
  • 8SantamaríaSubstituted forKeitelat 69'minutes
  • 27Höfler
  • 32GrifoSubstituted forKwonat 90+4'minutes
  • 18PetersenSubstituted forDemirovicat 69'minutes
  • 19HabererSubstituted forJeongat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Uphoff
  • 9Höler
  • 11Demirovic
  • 14Til
  • 23Heintz
  • 28Kwon
  • 29Jeong
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 36Keitel
Referee:
Christian Dingert

Match Stats

Home TeamFrankfurtAway TeamFreiburg
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home10
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Chang-Hoon Kwon replaces Vincenzo Grifo.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Erik Durm replaces Filip Kostic.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jeong Woo-Yeong.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 2, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Almamy Touré (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Kostic following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Tuta (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ermedin Demirovic (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Jonathan Schmid.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Christian Günter.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Makoto Hasebe.

  13. Post update

    André Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Ragnar Ache replaces Daichi Kamada.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Almamy Touré replaces Timothy Chandler.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Sport-Club Freiburg. Christian Günter tries a through ball, but Ermedin Demirovic is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Aymen Barkok (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Sport-Club Freiburg 1. Jeong Woo-Yeong (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nicolas Höfler.

Top Stories