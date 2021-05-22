German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1

Borussia Dortmund v Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bürki
  • 26PiszczekSubstituted forPasslackat 75'minutes
  • 16AkanjiSubstituted forHummelsat 63'minutes
  • 23Can
  • 14Schulz
  • 8DahoudSubstituted forBellinghamat 45'minutes
  • 6Delaney
  • 19Brandt
  • 20CarvalhoSubstituted forReynaat 79'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forSanchoat 63'minutes
  • 9Haaland

Substitutes

  • 7Sancho
  • 10T Hazard
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 15Hummels
  • 22Bellingham
  • 24Meunier
  • 30Passlack
  • 32Reyna
  • 40Drljaca

B Leverkusen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 4Tah
  • 6Dragovic
  • 5BenderSubstituted forBenderat 89'minutes
  • 18Wendell
  • 10Demirbay
  • 20AránguizSubstituted forBaumgartlingerat 89'minutes
  • 38BellarabiSubstituted forDiabyat 73'minutes
  • 27WirtzSubstituted forSchickat 66'minutes
  • 28Gray
  • 7Sampaio FilhoSubstituted forGedikliat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Bender
  • 14Schick
  • 15Baumgartlinger
  • 19Diaby
  • 21Grill
  • 23Weiser
  • 30Frimpong
  • 36Lomb
  • 37Gedikli
Referee:
Manuel Gräfe

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamB Leverkusen
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1.

  3. Post update

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1. Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lars Bender replaces Sven Bender.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Julian Baumgartlinger replaces Charles Aránguiz.

  6. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund) after a foul in the penalty area.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Patrik Schick draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 0. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna tries a through ball, but Jadon Sancho is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Aleksandar Dragovic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kerem Demirbay tries a through ball, but Patrik Schick is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).

  17. Post update

    Wendell (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Giovanni Reyna replaces Reinier.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Patrik Schick (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Moussa Diaby with a cross following a corner.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Felix Passlack.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34246499445578
2RB Leipzig34198760322865
3B Dortmund342041075462964
4Wolfsburg341710761372461
5Frankfurt341612669531660
6B Leverkusen3414101053391452
7Union Berlin34121485043750
8B Mgladbach341310116456849
9Stuttgart34129135655145
10Freiburg34129135252045
11Hoffenheim341110135254-243
12Mainz34109153956-1739
13Augsburg34106183654-1836
14Hertha Berlin34811154152-1135
15Arminia Bielefeld3498172652-2635
16Köln3489173460-2633
17Werder Bremen34710173657-2131
18Schalke3437242586-6116
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories