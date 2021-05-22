Union Berlin v RB Leipzig

Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 1.
Line-ups
Union Berlin
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Luthe
- 5Friedrich
- 31Knoche
- 4SchlotterbeckBooked at 76mins
- 28TrimmelBooked at 53mins
- 34GentnerSubstituted forEndoat 64'minutes
- 6RyersonSubstituted forBeckerat 82'minutes
- 32IngvartsenSubstituted forTeuchertat 64'minutes
- 25LenzSubstituted forBülterat 82'minutes
- 24MusaSubstituted forAwoniyiat 58'minutes
- 10Kruse
Substitutes
- 7Gogia
- 14Awoniyi
- 15Bülter
- 18Endo
- 20Karius
- 23Gießelmann
- 27Becker
- 33Griesbeck
- 36Teuchert
RB Leipzig
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Martínez
- 16KlostermannSubstituted forMukieleat 85'minutes
- 4Orban
- 5Upamecano
- 23Halstenberg
- 8Haidara
- 44KamplSubstituted forSørlothat 85'minutes
- 7SabitzerBooked at 25mins
- 11Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forNkunkuat 54'minutes
- 10ForsbergSubstituted forPoulsenat 54'minutes
- 21KluivertSubstituted forLaimerat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Konaté
- 9Poulsen
- 13Tschauner
- 18Nkunku
- 19Sørloth
- 22Mukiele
- 27Laimer
- 37Raebiger
- 39Henrichs
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 2,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 1.
Goal!
Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 1. Max Kruse (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sheraldo Becker with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robin Knoche (1. FC Union Berlin).
Post update
Offside, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
Post update
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Andreas Luthe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Cedric Teuchert (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele replaces Lukas Klostermann.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Alexander Sørloth replaces Kevin Kampl.
Post update
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Post update
Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Konrad Laimer is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Marius Bülter replaces Christopher Lenz.
Substitution
Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Sheraldo Becker replaces Julian Ryerson.
