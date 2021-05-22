German Bundesliga
Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin2RB LeipzigRB Leipzig1

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Luthe
  • 5Friedrich
  • 31Knoche
  • 4SchlotterbeckBooked at 76mins
  • 28TrimmelBooked at 53mins
  • 34GentnerSubstituted forEndoat 64'minutes
  • 6RyersonSubstituted forBeckerat 82'minutes
  • 32IngvartsenSubstituted forTeuchertat 64'minutes
  • 25LenzSubstituted forBülterat 82'minutes
  • 24MusaSubstituted forAwoniyiat 58'minutes
  • 10Kruse

Substitutes

  • 7Gogia
  • 14Awoniyi
  • 15Bülter
  • 18Endo
  • 20Karius
  • 23Gießelmann
  • 27Becker
  • 33Griesbeck
  • 36Teuchert

RB Leipzig

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Martínez
  • 16KlostermannSubstituted forMukieleat 85'minutes
  • 4Orban
  • 5Upamecano
  • 23Halstenberg
  • 8Haidara
  • 44KamplSubstituted forSørlothat 85'minutes
  • 7SabitzerBooked at 25mins
  • 11Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forNkunkuat 54'minutes
  • 10ForsbergSubstituted forPoulsenat 54'minutes
  • 21KluivertSubstituted forLaimerat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Konaté
  • 9Poulsen
  • 13Tschauner
  • 18Nkunku
  • 19Sørloth
  • 22Mukiele
  • 27Laimer
  • 37Raebiger
  • 39Henrichs
Referee:
Guido Winkmann
Attendance:
2,000

Match Stats

Home TeamUnion BerlinAway TeamRB Leipzig
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! 1. FC Union Berlin 2, RB Leipzig 1. Max Kruse (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sheraldo Becker with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nordi Mukiele (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

  6. Post update

    Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Robin Knoche (1. FC Union Berlin).

  8. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Amadou Haidara tries a through ball, but Alexander Sørloth is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.

  10. Post update

    Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Andreas Luthe.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander Sørloth (RB Leipzig) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

  13. Post update

    Cedric Teuchert (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Nordi Mukiele replaces Lukas Klostermann.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, RB Leipzig. Alexander Sørloth replaces Kevin Kampl.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

  17. Post update

    Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Offside, RB Leipzig. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Konrad Laimer is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Marius Bülter replaces Christopher Lenz.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Sheraldo Becker replaces Julian Ryerson.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich34246499445578
2RB Leipzig34198760322865
3B Dortmund342041075462964
4Wolfsburg341710761372461
5Frankfurt341612669531660
6B Leverkusen3414101053391452
7Union Berlin34121485043750
8B Mgladbach341310116456849
9Stuttgart34129135655145
10Freiburg34129135252045
11Hoffenheim341110135254-243
12Mainz34109153956-1739
13Augsburg34106183654-1836
14Hertha Berlin34811154152-1135
15Arminia Bielefeld3498172652-2635
16Köln3489173460-2633
17Werder Bremen34710173657-2131
18Schalke3437242586-6116
View full German Bundesliga table

