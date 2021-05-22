Spanish La Liga
Celta VigoCelta Vigo2Real BetisReal Betis1

Celta Vigo v Real Betis

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Villar
  • 20Vázquez
  • 4Araújo
  • 40DomínguezBooked at 40mins
  • 19Martín
  • 8Beltrán
  • 23Méndez
  • 6D SuárezBooked at 26mins
  • 9NolitoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSolariat 58'minutes
  • 10Iago Aspas
  • 22Mina Lorenzo

Substitutes

  • 2Mallo
  • 12Ferreyra
  • 13Blanco
  • 14Tapia
  • 17Juncà
  • 18Aidoo
  • 21Solari
  • 24Murillo
  • 27Baeza
  • 31Veiga
  • 41Sequeira
  • 44Sotelo

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Bravo
  • 22Leite de Souza Junior
  • 5Bartra
  • 6RuizBooked at 18mins
  • 33MirandaSubstituted forTelloat 45'minutes
  • 21Rodríguez
  • 18GuardadoBooked at 48mins
  • 28SánchezSubstituted forLainezat 57'minutes
  • 8Fekir
  • 24RuibalSubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 45'minutes
  • 9Iglesias

Substitutes

  • 1Robles
  • 2Montoya
  • 7Juanmi
  • 11Tello
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 15Moreno Lopera
  • 16Morón
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 19Fekir
  • 20Lainez
  • 23Mandi
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano
Attendance:
1,738

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home9
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Álex Moreno (Real Betis).

  4. Post update

    Aarón Martín (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Diego Lainez (Real Betis).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Celta Vigo. Augusto Solari replaces Nolito.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Betis. Diego Lainez replaces Rodrigo Sánchez.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Cristian Tello is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aarón Martín (Celta Vigo).

  10. Post update

    Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Carlos Domínguez.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Carlos Domínguez.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Aarón Martín (Celta Vigo).

  15. Post update

    Rodrigo Sánchez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Goal! Celta Vigo 2, Real Betis 1. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  17. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Nolito (Celta Vigo) after a foul in the penalty area.

  18. Post update

    Penalty Real Betis. Emerson draws a foul in the penalty area.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nolito.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Celta Vigo 2, Real Betis 0. Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid38259466254184
2Real Madrid38249565283781
3Barcelona38238784384677
4Sevilla37235952331974
5Villarreal381613960421861
6Real Sociedad3816121058382060
7Real Betis381610124850-258
8Celta Vigo381511125555056
9Ath Bilbao381113144641546
10Osasuna381112153747-1045
11Granada37136184765-1845
12Cádiz381111163658-2244
13Valencia381013155053-343
14Levante38914154657-1141
15Alavés37911173656-2038
16Getafe37910182843-1537
17Elche38812183355-2236
18Huesca38713183453-1934
19Real Valladolid38517163456-2232
20Eibar38613192951-2231
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories