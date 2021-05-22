Celta Vigo v Real Betis

Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Celta Vigo
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Villar
- 20Vázquez
- 4Araújo
- 40DomínguezBooked at 40mins
- 19Martín
- 8Beltrán
- 23Méndez
- 6D SuárezBooked at 26mins
- 9NolitoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSolariat 58'minutes
- 10Iago Aspas
- 22Mina Lorenzo
Substitutes
- 2Mallo
- 12Ferreyra
- 13Blanco
- 14Tapia
- 17Juncà
- 18Aidoo
- 21Solari
- 24Murillo
- 27Baeza
- 31Veiga
- 41Sequeira
- 44Sotelo
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Bravo
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 5Bartra
- 6RuizBooked at 18mins
- 33MirandaSubstituted forTelloat 45'minutes
- 21Rodríguez
- 18GuardadoBooked at 48mins
- 28SánchezSubstituted forLainezat 57'minutes
- 8Fekir
- 24RuibalSubstituted forMoreno Loperaat 45'minutes
- 9Iglesias
Substitutes
- 1Robles
- 2Montoya
- 7Juanmi
- 11Tello
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 14William Carvalho
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 16Morón
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 19Fekir
- 20Lainez
- 23Mandi
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 1,738
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Álex Moreno (Real Betis).
Post update
Aarón Martín (Celta Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Diego Lainez (Real Betis).
Substitution
Substitution, Celta Vigo. Augusto Solari replaces Nolito.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Betis. Diego Lainez replaces Rodrigo Sánchez.
Post update
Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Cristian Tello is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Aarón Martín (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Carlos Domínguez.
Post update
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Néstor Araújo.
Post update
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Carlos Domínguez.
Post update
Foul by Aarón Martín (Celta Vigo).
Post update
Rodrigo Sánchez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Goal! Celta Vigo 2, Real Betis 1. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Nolito (Celta Vigo) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Real Betis. Emerson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nolito.
Goal!
Goal! Celta Vigo 2, Real Betis 0. Brais Méndez (Celta Vigo) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
- Why do we love wrestling?: Mark Andrews talks to some of the biggest names in the sport about what it means to them
- Five healthy habits to start today: Dr Alex's top tips to making long-term meaningful change