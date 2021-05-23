Last updated on .From the section Scottish

St Johnstone's Scottish Cup final-winning squad were welcomed back to McDiarmid Park after their victory over Hibernian, with fans gathering near the ground. (Sun) external-link

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous apologised to the club's fans following their 1-0 loss at Hampden. (Sunday Mail) external-link

And Porteous, 22, feels he has unfinished business with Hibernian. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scotland coach Steve Clarke is fairly settled on his starting XI for the European Championship opener against Czech Republic and hints some players in his 26-man squad will not get any game time. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Southampton are interested in signing Scottish midfielder Ryan Gauld from Portuguese side Farense. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Midfielder Jamie McGrath is "very happy" at St Mirren amid interest from Aberdeen. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Queen of the South forward Connor Shields is linked with Scottish Premiership sides Dundee United and Motherwell. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard's son Lio got a shot of the Scottish Premiership trophy and donned the club strip for the occasion. (Sun) external-link