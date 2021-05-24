National League
King's LynnKing's Lynn Town19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: The Walks Stadium

King's Lynn Town v Solihull Moors

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United41259772343884
2Torquay412310868392979
3Stockport412014768323674
4Hartlepool4121101062431973
5Notts County4120101162402270
6Wrexham4119101263422167
7Chesterfield412061558421666
8Bromley411812116253966
9Eastleigh4018111148371165
10Halifax411981462521065
11Solihull Moors40186165547860
12Dag & Red41178165247559
13Boreham Wood411316125144755
14Maidenhead United401411155857153
15Yeovil41157195867-952
16Aldershot41156205562-751
17Altrincham40129194559-1445
18Weymouth41116244567-2239
19Wealdstone4197254597-5234
20Woking4189244065-2533
21King's Lynn4078254593-4829
22Barnet4067273388-5525
23Dover00000000
