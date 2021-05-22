Last updated on .From the section Football

Elliott Nevitt's hat-trick gave Warrington Rylands an historic FA Vase final victory against Binfield FC in a five-goal thriller at Wembley.

Nevitt flicked in from close range to put Rylands ahead, but Liam Ferdinand headed Binfield level.

Moments later the striker restored the lead with a penalty before sealing his hat-trick with a header on the hour.

And Ferdinand then pulled a goal back midway through the second half in an action-packed final.

Nevitt became the first player to score a hat-trick at Wembley since Harry Kane completed the feat in England's 7-0 victory against Montenegro in November 2019.

Shortly after Nevitt's first, Andrew Scarisbrick delivered a pinpoint cross to Jack Tinning who was poised in a dangerous position inside the six-yard box, but goalkeeper Chris Grace beat him to the ball to deny Rylands a second.

Binfield centre-half Tom Willment had a half-chance just after the half-hour mark, but his ambitious long-range shot went wide of the post.

In a chaotic end to the first half, Nevitt's shot was blocked by Liam Gavin, but an immediate Binfield counter-attack resulted in Ferdinand heading in from six yards for the equaliser.

But Rylands, who began their FA Vase journey in the first qualifying round in September, instantly regained their lead after Charlie Doyle was fouled in the box, and Nevitt powerfully converted the spot-kick for his second.

David McNabb's side appealed for another penalty 10 minutes into the second half after Nevitt was brought down in the box, but referee John Busby waved it off.

Nevitt eventually got his third, as he connected with a corner to head home for the hat-trick on the hour mark.

But Ferdinand doubled his tally in the 67th minute, his effort from the edge of the box beating goalkeeper Graeme McCall for his sixth goal in five games in the competition.

Hero Nevitt had a brilliant chance to score his fourth late into stoppage-time, but he failed to make the most of the chance when in acres of space.

The victory comes just four days after confirmation of Warrington's promotion to the Northern Premier League West Division - step four of the non-league pyramid - and just three years after they left the step seven Cheshire League.