Barnet v Sutton United

First Half ends, Barnet 0, Sutton United 0.
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 28Parkes
- 15Kefalas
- 16Taylor
- 25Skeffington
- 21Adeloye
- 17Richards-Everton
- 23Beard
- 27Mason-ClarkBooked at 39mins
- 30Vaughan
- 31Nugent
- 40Wordsworth
Substitutes
- 12Callan
- 19McBurnie
- 20Baker-Richardson
- 22Walker
- 33Vasiliou
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 3Wyatt
- 7Ajiboye
- 15Eastmond
- 11Randall-Hurren
- 8DavisBooked at 45mins
- 12Rowe
- 17Sho-Silva
- 18Lovatt
- 25OlaofeSubstituted forKealyat 36'minutes
- 26Simpson
Substitutes
- 13House
- 14Dundas
- 20Nembhard
- 21Kealy
- 23Mason
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Kenny Davis (Sutton United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Ephron Mason-Clark (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Sutton United. Callum Kealy replaces Isaac Olaofe.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.