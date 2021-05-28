Dagenham & Redbridge v Wrexham

Paul McCallum (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card.
Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge0WrexhamWrexham0
Formation 4-4-2
Shaun Pearson (Wrexham) is shown the yellow card.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|42
|25
|10
|7
|72
|34
|38
|85
|2
|Torquay
|42
|23
|11
|8
|68
|39
|29
|80
|3
|Stockport
|42
|21
|14
|7
|69
|32
|37
|77
|4
|Hartlepool
|42
|22
|10
|10
|64
|43
|21
|76
|5
|Notts County
|42
|20
|11
|11
|62
|40
|22
|71
|6
|Wrexham
|42
|19
|11
|12
|63
|42
|21
|68
|7
|Chesterfield
|42
|20
|7
|15
|59
|43
|16
|67
|8
|Bromley
|42
|18
|13
|11
|62
|53
|9
|67
|9
|Halifax
|42
|19
|9
|14
|63
|53
|10
|66
|10
|Eastleigh
|42
|18
|12
|12
|49
|40
|9
|66
|11
|Solihull Moors
|42
|19
|7
|16
|58
|48
|10
|64
|12
|Dag & Red
|42
|17
|9
|16
|52
|47
|5
|60
|13
|Maidenhead United
|42
|15
|11
|16
|59
|59
|0
|56
|14
|Boreham Wood
|42
|13
|16
|13
|51
|45
|6
|55
|15
|Aldershot
|42
|16
|6
|20
|57
|63
|-6
|54
|16
|Yeovil
|42
|15
|7
|20
|58
|68
|-10
|52
|17
|Altrincham
|42
|12
|11
|19
|46
|60
|-14
|47
|18
|Weymouth
|42
|11
|6
|25
|45
|69
|-24
|39
|19
|Wealdstone
|42
|9
|8
|25
|46
|98
|-52
|35
|20
|Woking
|42
|8
|10
|24
|41
|66
|-25
|34
|21
|King's Lynn
|42
|7
|9
|26
|47
|96
|-49
|30
|22
|Barnet
|42
|7
|8
|27
|35
|88
|-53
|29
|23
|Dover
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0