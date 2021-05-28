Woking v Wealdstone

First Half ends, Woking 1, Wealdstone 1.
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 2CookBooked at 44mins
- 24Hamblin
- 12Collier
- 5Gerring
- 4Cooper
- 10Kretzschmar
- 14Freeman
- 16Lofthouse
- 19Robinson
- 25Ashford
Substitutes
- 15Skinner
- 27Leslie
- 30Dalby
- 31Smith
- 32Hodges
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Shelvey
- 22Olowu
- 4Charles
- 23Gondoh
- 11Lewis
- 6Okimo
- 15HarbottleBooked at 34mins
- 16Lo-Everton
- 18Dyer
- 17MendyBooked at 38mins
- 12Hughes
Substitutes
- 5Stevens
- 13Wishart
- 25Askew
- 29Shrowder
- 34Cawley
- Referee:
- Gary Parsons
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Jack Cook (Woking) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jacob Mendy (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Riley Harbottle (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Wealdstone 1. Charlee Hughes (Wealdstone).
Goal!
Own Goal by Alex Dyer, Wealdstone. Woking 1, Wealdstone 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.