FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield

Substitution, Chesterfield. Nathan Tyson replaces Danny Rowe.
Halifax
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Johnson
- 5Byrne
- 31Maher
- 26Woods
- 3Senior
- 4Clarke
- 19Summerfield
- 8Green
- 2King
- 28Stephenson
- 9Hyde
- 6Bradbury
- 7Allen
- 12Davison-Hale
- 30Spence
- 33Campbell
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 35Montgomery
- 5Evans
- 6Maguire
- 8Weston
- 33Gunning
- 15Taylor
- 2Carline
- 16Clarke
- 38Oyeleke
- 10Mandeville
- 36RoweSubstituted forTysonat 36'minutes
- 17McCourt
- 18Tyson
- 22Whelan
- 29Whittle
- 39Yussuf
- Lewis Smith
Goal! FC Halifax Town 1, Chesterfield 1. Darren Stephenson (FC Halifax Town).
Goal! FC Halifax Town 0, Chesterfield 1. Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
