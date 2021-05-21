Last updated on .From the section Southend

Simeon Akinola signed for Southend on a free transfer from Barnet in September 2020

Southend United say they are "appalled" and "saddened" and have called on social media companies to "take action" after striker Simeon Akinola suffered racist abuse online.

The forward, 28, revealed he had received the messages and images on his Instagram account on Friday.

He is the latest player to be targeted after the likes of Stoke's Rabbi Matondo and Swansea's Morgan Whittaker.

Southend were relegated out of the English Football League this season.

Earlier this month the Football Association called on the government to introduce legislation to compel social media companies to do more to stop online abuse.

That followed a four-day boycott of social media at the end of April by many leading sports clubs and players in protest over the issue.

"We are appalled and saddened at racist abuse received by Simeon Akinola on social media today and call on social media companies to do more and take action," Southend said in a statement.