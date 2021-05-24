Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Crewe Alexandra striker Chris Porter has signed a new contract.

The 37-year-old, who joined the Alex from Colchester United in May 2017, has put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

Former Bury, Oldham, Motherwell, Derby, Sheffield United, Shrewsbury, Chesterfield and Colchester target man Porter, has scored 48 goals for Crewe.

That is more than at any of his former clubs but he has the chance to now reach a half century for Crewe - and he is also just 11 off 200 career goals.

Porter, who has been the club's top scorer twice during his four seasons at Gresty Road, will embark on his 18th season as a professional footballer.

He will combine his playing role with some coaching duties within the academy.

David Artell's side finished 12th in League One in the 2020-21 season - eight points shy of the play-off places.