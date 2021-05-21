Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Youssouf Mulumbu (left) made his last Kilmarnock start against St Mirren

Kilmarnock will be without Youssouf Mulumbu for their Scottish Premiership Play-off final second leg on Monday after the midfielder left for France.

The 34-year-old was not in the match-day squad for Thursday's 2-1 first-leg defeat away to Dundee.

A club spokesman told BBC Scotland: "Mulumbu messaged the club on Monday and said he had to go back to France.

"The club would have liked him to have stayed for the play-off games, but he chose otherwise."

The former West Bromwich Albion midfielder, a DR Congo international, had returned to Kilmarnock on a permanent contract in August after initially returning to Rugby Park on loan from Celtic.

However, he only made 10 starts and 11 substitute appearances amid fitness concerns.

Mulumbu's final start came in a 3-3 draw at home to St Mirren in April and he was a late substitute in the final-day 2-0 win away to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Premiership.

That win failed to prevent Kilmarnock finishing second bottom and facing a two-leg tie against Dundee, who finished second in the Championship side, to avoid relegation.