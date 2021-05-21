Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jake Taylor scored six goals in 50 appearances in all competitions for Exeter in 2020-21

Stevenage have signed experienced Exeter City captain Jake Taylor.

The 29-year-old midfielder has spent the last six seasons with the Grecians, making more than 200 appearances and playing in three play-off finals.

Manager Alex Revell told the club website external-link that Taylor, who rejected a new deal at Exeter, was someone he had "admired for a very long time".

"With his energy, his character and his quality of play, he is someone who will fit into our system," Revell added.