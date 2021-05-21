Last updated on .From the section Football

There were protests from fans of the Premier League's "Big Six" clubs following the news that they had intended to join the European Super League

The Government has named the members of the panel that will oversee the fan-led review into English football.

Former Premier League footballer Clarke Carlisle, Football Supporters' Association chief executive Kevin Miles and FA Women's Super League chair Dawn Airey are among those on it.

Labour criticised the review, saying the panel only includes one fan.

"This hasn't got the look or feel of being fan-led," Labour's Jo Stevens MP said.

"Of the 10 members of this panel only one is a fan representative.

"Fans are still waiting for ministers to explain how their views and ideas will be listened to so that we can all be confident that this review really will live up to the Government's promise that it will be led by the fans."

The panel, chaired by Tracey Crouch MP, will canvass fans' views on ownership, governance and financial flows within the game.

The full panel is as follows:

Kevin Miles (chief executive, The Football Supporters' Association)

Professor Denise Barrett-Baxendale (chief executive, Everton FC)

Clarke Carlisle (former Burnley player and former chair of Professional Footballers Association

Dan Jones (partner, Football Finance)

Dawn Airey (chair, FA Women's Super League)

David Mahoney (chief operating officer, England and Wales Cricket Board)

James Tedford (former secretary, Southport FC)

Godric Smith (director, Cambridge United)

Danny Finkelstein, independent member

The review was brought forward by the Government because of controversy over the proposed European Super League.

The panel will also assess if an independent regulator may have beneficial impact.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "This expert panel brings together a wealth of knowledge and experience from across the football family to shape the future of our national game.

"Their job will be to listen to fans and ensure their views are at the heart of reforms on governance, finance and improving day to day experience of supporters.

"Football is nothing without fans, and today we deliver on our promise to put them in the driving seat."