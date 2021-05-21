Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Nathan Thompson came through the youth ranks at Swindon and played more than 150 games for the club

Peterborough United defenders Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler have signed new contracts following the club's promotion to the Championship.

Thompson, 30, who can play at right-back or as a centre-back, joined in the summer of 2019 from Portsmouth and has been a regular since.

He made 43 appearances last season and has signed for two more years.

Butler, 26, joined from Newport County in 2019 and made 45 appearances in total last season.

Boss Darren Ferguson praised Thompson, who was out of contract, for his professionalism as he waited to see which division Posh would be playing in.

"He was one that we wanted to get sorted and thankfully we have reached an agreement," Ferguson told the club website. external-link

"He is really enjoying his football. He and his family are settled in the area, so it was a big one for us because you always have more of a worry when a player is out of contract.

"Nathan is a good character, really good in the dressing room, a calm influence and an intelligent boy in terms of saying the right things at the right time.

"His performances have been outstanding, he has been one of our most consistent performers whether that be at right back or in the central areas of our defence."