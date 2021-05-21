Last updated on .From the section Football

Chelsea are ready to offer several players, including England forward Tammy Abraham, 23, and Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 26, in a player-plus-cash offer for Tottenham's England striker Harry Kane, 27. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester City will open new contract talks with Raheem Sterling this summer despite the 26-year-old England forward losing his place in the side in recent weeks. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Argentina striker Sergio Aguero, 32, has agreed a two-year deal to join Barcelona when his Manchester City contract expires at the end of the season. (Guardian) external-link

Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, 27, is set to leave the club this summer with Schalke and Lazio leading the chase for the Bosnia and Herzegovina international. (Football.London) external-link

Arsenal and Aston Villa have renewed their interest in Norwich's 24-year-old Argentine playmaker Emiliano Buendia, who is valued at around £35m to £40m. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wolves are in talks with former Benfica manager Bruno Lage, 45, about succeeding fellow Portuguese boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who will step down after Sunday's game against Manchester United. (Guardian) external-link

They are also looking at Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca, 48, who will leave Roma this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham will try to persuade Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, 48, to become the club's new manager if the Foxes fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Sun) external-link

On-loan Tottenham winger Gareth Bale, 31, is considering retiring when the Wales international's Real Madrid contract expires at the end of next season. (AS) external-link

Leeds are expecting to receive offers for Diego Llorente this summer but have no intention of selling the 27-year-old Spain defender. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester are leading the race for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, though Arsenal, Newcastle and Aston Villa are also keen on the 23-year-old Frenchman. (Daily Record) external-link

Jose Mourinho has warned Manchester United that Roma will not pay over the odds for 32-year-old Serbia defender Nemanja Matic. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mirror) external-link

Leeds have opened talks with Manchester City over a permanent deal for on-loan English midfielder Jack Harrison, 24. (Star) external-link

Swansea boss Steve Cooper, 41, and former Huddersfield manager David Wagner, 49, are among the contenders to succeed Sam Allardyce at West Brom. (Sky Sports) external-link