Shayne Lavery's 30th goal of the season gave Linfield an early lead

Linfield produced one of their best displays of the season to beat Larne 2-1 in an entertaining Irish Cup final.

First-half goals from Shayne Lavery and man-of-the-match Joel Cooper saw the commanding Blues lift the Irish Cup for a record 44th time.

Larne, who struggled to match Linfield's intensity, pulled a goal back through captain Jeff Hughes in injury-time.

One-thousand fans provided a superb atmosphere to a memorable occasion.

It was the first time supporters were able to attend a top-flight match in Northern Ireland in 2021 due to the Covid-19 restrictions, and the 500 from each club made for an excellent spectacle at Mourneview Park.

David Healy's men now have an opportunity to win an Irish Premiership and Irish Cup double on Tuesday night when they go to Coleraine to take on the second-placed Bannsiders, with five points between the sides with two matches to play.

Larne still have an opportunity to secure European football through the league but the club is still looking for a first Irish Cup win after losing in their sixth final.

Blistering start paves way for Linfield victory

One thousand fans were in attendance at Mourneview Park as spectators returned to a sporting event in Northern Ireland for the first time in 2021

Cameron Palmer almost opened the scoring a minute before Lavery struck, with the Northern Ireland striker cutting it back for the midfielder whose shot was superbly smothered by outrushing Larne goalkeeper Conor Mitchell.

Lavery's goal after five minutes owed much to his poacher's instinct, but even more so to poor Larne marking as Niall Quinn's right-wing corner found him unmarked at the back post and Lavery was never going to miss as he stabbed home.

Tiernan Lynch's men looked shell-shocked for a period after the goal before beginning to play their way into the game, with Ronan Hale dropping off and causing the Linfield defence problems.

It was Hale who had their first effort of note but after being played in cleverly by John Herron, his turn and shot was straight at Chris Johns. The striker was then blocked in the box by Conor Pepper before Jeff Hughes saw a deft header from a corner drift wide.

However, with Larne starting to find their rhythm, Linfield reasserted their authority with a second goal in the 32nd minute as Pepper broke down the right and delivered a low cross that Cooper met at the back post with a well-controlled finish that Mitchell was unable to keep out as he scrambled across.

Larne started the second half well and twice came close when substitute David McDaid had a volley superbly saved before Fuad Sule grazed the crossbar with a long-range effort.

The Blues had chances to add to their lead throughout the second half but it was Larne who got the game's last goal when Hughes fired home on 91 minutes but it was too late for Tiernan Lynch's men to launch a comeback.