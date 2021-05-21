Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Northern Ireland have not played since they beat Ukraine in April to qualify for Euro 2022

Northern Ireland will play Scotland in a friendly next month as preparations for their 2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers begin.

The sides will meet on Thursday 10 June at Seaview in Northern Ireland's first game since qualifying for Euro 2022.

Scotland, ranked 25 places above Northern Ireland, will also meet Wales next month.

Interim boss Stuart McLaren remains at the helm following the departure of Shelley Kerr in December.

Fresh from their historic Euros qualification, Northern Ireland will kick off their bid to qualify for their first World Cup in September.

They open their Group D campaign at home to Luxembourg and Latvia with the group's two highest ranked sides, England and Austria, to come.