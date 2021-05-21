Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland Under-21 midfielder Billy Gilmour (right) aims to make his debut for the senior team at the Euros

Billy Gilmour says it is "the stuff of dreams" to have earned a first Scotland call-up for this summer's Euros.

The 19-year-old Chelsea midfielder was a shock inclusion in Steve Clarke's 26-man squad for the national team's first major finals in 23 years.

Under-21 international Gilmour revealed he was inundated with congratulations - although Euro 2020 rivals at Stamford Bridge were soon on the wind-up.

"I'm just so excited and so proud," he told BBC Scotland.

"Mum and dad are really proud. My little brother, I had text messages from everyone, friends and family. They're all happy and saying they're going to try their best to get tickets.

"Everyone is buzzing - my phone was going mad with text messages. It was a good day."

'Kovacic told the boys to kick me'

Gilmour will come up against some familiar faces in Group D, with Chelsea team-mates Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount set to be named in the England squad, while Mateo Kovacic is a Croatia regular.

Scotland face the Czech Republic (14 June) and Croatia (22 June) at Hampden either side of a Wembley showdown against England (18 June).

"They all congratulated me," Gilmour said of his club-mates. "Then I was speaking to Kova and he said, 'You think you could play?' I said there's a chance, so he replied, 'OK, I'll need to tell the boys to kick you.' So there's banter going on just now.

"They're in our group, so it will be good to see them, but hopefully we can beat them."

Gilmour has featured 22 times for Chelsea's first team - including 11 appearances this season - having made his debut last term.

Injuries to midfielders Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean opened up space in Clarke's squad and Gilmour is determined to make the most of his breakthrough.

"I've come through the Scotland youth teams, so when you're playing these games, you're always watching the first team and hoping for an opportunity," he said.

"It is the stuff of dreams for a young boy. I'm really happy and I can't wait."

Chilwell's social media video captured the moment Gilmour was announced in the squad on Wednesday, but the young Scot was not taken aback despite his look of surprise.

"I already knew," he said. "I got a text message to say congratulations, you have made the squad, an hour before that.

"I wanted to watch the build-up, to see my name on the screen. I was so proud. It made me even happier just sitting there knowing I'm going to be part of it.

"For the country, it's a massive thing. We've not qualified for a major tournament for so long."