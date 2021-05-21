Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Kenny Jackett has managed almost 900 games in a coaching career that spans 25 years and six clubs

Leyton Orient have appointed former Wolves, Portsmouth and Millwall boss Kenny Jackett as their new manager.

The 59-year-old, who has agreed a one-year rolling contract at The Breyer Group Stadium, comes in after Orient decided against offering interim boss Jobi McAnuff the role permanently.

The veteran winger had been in charge of Orient since Ross Embleton left the League Two club at the end of February.

"I'm really excited by the challenge," Jackett said after his appointment.

"I want to build on the good work that's been put in here, coming out of the Conference [National League] and stabilising in League Two.

"My own personal ambition is to then push on and compete at the top end of League Two.

"I certainly feel Leyton Orient is capable of it, traditionally and with the structure and the set-up that they currently have.

"It's a big challenge for the new season, but that's what's attracted me here."

'Kenny was the first person that I spoke to'

Jackett, who has promised Orient fans 'an offensive, high-pressing, attacking game', has managed in all three tiers of the English Football League, having also had spells at Watford, Swansea City and Rotherham United.

The former Wales international guided Swansea to promotion from League Two in 2005, Millwall to promotion to the Championship via the play-offs in 2010 and Wolves to the League One title in 2014.

He also led Portsmouth to the 2019 EFL Trophy but was sacked by Pompey after almost four years in charge in March after a poor run of form culminated in the club losing the delayed 2020 Trophy final to Salford City.

"You need a captain of the ship and I feel the captain is here in terms of Kenny," said Orient director of football Martin Ling.

"It was a long process, it was a process that we went through thoroughly.

"Kenny was the first person that I spoke to actually, regarding the possibility of coming here and when I spoke to Kenny part of me was thinking 'will Kenny drop to League Two?'

"But once I spoke to him about the club and gave our side of things, Kenny bought into that and he remained the main candidate throughout and I'm delighted that Kenny is sitting here."