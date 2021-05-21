Last updated on .From the section Wales

Joe Allen was named in the Uefa team of the tournament at Euro 2016

Wales coaches are assessing the fitness of defender Tom Lockyer and midfielder Joe Allen as they look to build their fitness ahead of the Euros.

Stoke midfielder Allen, suffered calf and hamstring issues in Wales' 3-1 defeat in Belgium in March and did not return before the season ended.

Luton defender Lockyer had ankle surgery at the start of April.

Wales interim manager Robert Page is evaluating a number of players from the EFL who have finished their season.

Page is being assisted by under-21s manager Paul Bodin and Kit Symons, who returned to the Wales coaching staff earlier this month, at the training camp at the Football Association of Wales' headquarters.

A number of under-21 players have also joined the squad.

Wales' Premier League players will arrive after this Sunday's final domestic games before flying to Portugal for a warm weather training camp.

Page will name his squad for the Euros on Sunday, 30 May, with Wales' first game of the tournament in Baku on Saturday, 12 June against Switzerland.

Page will take charge of Wales at Euro 2020 after national manager Ryan Giggs was charged with assaulting two women, offences he denies.