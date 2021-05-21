Last updated on .From the section Wales

Wales' last game saw them draw 1-1 with Denmark at the Cardiff City Stadium

Wales will host Scotland in a friendly at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli on Tuesday, 15 June.

The match will be Wales' final fixture before they begin their qualifying campaign for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The two teams last met in the 2017 Cyprus Cup, where Scotland won 6-5 on penalties after a goalless draw.

The Scots, who qualified for the 2019 World Cup, are ranked 23rd in the world while Wales are 32nd.

The Football Association of Wales said the kick-off time for the fixture will be confirmed in due course and that the match will be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wales have been drawn alongside France, Slovenia, Greece, Kazakhstan and Estonia in their World Cup qualifying group.

"I'm very excited to be with the players again," said manager Gemma Grainger.

"We had a great camp in April with two competitive performances. Scotland will be a great test as we look to continue the progress ahead of the World Cup qualifiers beginning in September."