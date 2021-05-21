Jake Tindale (centre) was diagnosed with a brain tumour in December

Manchester City will receive the Premier League trophy in front of 10,000 supporters on Sunday - but for one fan, the day will be even more special.

The club have asked 15-year-old Jake Tindale, who is recovering from a brain tumour, to join the presentation party.

When Jake was diagnosed in December, City manager Pep Guardiola and some of the squad sent him video messages of support, with the promise of an invite to Etihad Stadium when it was possible.

That moment has now come, just in time for Jake to play a key role in City's title celebrations.

Jake Tindale recovering after surgery

"The club sent me an amazing message from Pep Guardiola and as soon as I saw it I was anxious as to what he would say," Jake told City's website.

"When he said I'm going to be presenting the trophy I was just speechless - it was one of the best surprises of my life. I still don't think it's fully set in what I'll be doing yet. I can't wait."

Guardiola said the squad are delighted to have Jake presenting the trophy.

"When we heard about the story of his illness at Christmas time, we all wanted the opportunity to meet him and wish him well," said the Spaniard. "Now we get that chance to do that in a truly memorable way."

Jake will present the trophy alongside Dr Jon Bell - son of City legend Colin Bell, who died in January.