Emily van Egmond scored 11 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions for West Ham women in 2020-21

Australia international Emily van Egmond has turned down a new deal with Women's Super League side West Ham.

The 27-year-old midfielder joined the Hammers permanently in January, having started the campaign on loan from American outfit Orlando Pride.

Anouk Denton and Cecilie Redisch have also rejected new contract offers.

Meanwhile, Courtney Brosnan, Kenza Dali, Leanne Kiernan, Martha Thomas and Laura Vetterlein have been released by the east London club.

Van Egmond and Thomas finished as joint-top scorers for Olli Harder's side in the WSL this season, with four goals each, as the Hammers finished ninth in the table.

"It's been a challenging period for everyone as we battled relegation, but we achieved that aim and I'm thankful for that," Harder told the club website. external-link

"We now say goodbye to a number of players, some of whom have been here since the team turned professional back in 2018.

"We have a big summer ahead of us as we look to take the next step forward in the evolution of this club."