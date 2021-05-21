Last updated on .From the section Queens Park

Laurie Ellis will lead Queen's Park in League 1 next season after their title success

Newly-appointed Queen's Park head coach Laurie Ellis can help deliver the club's "long-term vision," says chief executive Leeann Dempster.

The 41-year-old is promoted from assistant to succeed Ray McKinnon, who left after leading the Glasgow side to the Scottish League 2 title.

Former Raith Rovers defender Ellis has also served as assistant at Dundee United, where he had two spells as caretaker boss, and Queen of the South.

He feels "privileged" to get the job.

Ellis added: "I've been fortunate to work with some very good people and I feel confident in stepping up."

Dempster, who left top-flight Hibernian to join Queen's Park in January, said: "Following Ray's departure it became clear to me pretty quickly that in Laurie we had someone already in place who was ideally qualified to help deliver our long-term vision for the club.

"Laurie and I will work together to deliver long-term, sustainable structures and cultures to deliver success to Queen's Park."